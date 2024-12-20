Prithvi Shaw continues to stay in the headlines for his reported on field acts as well as off the field actions. The player for long has been out of contention for the Indian cricket team. Shaw last played an international game in July 2021 and has since failed to make a cut in the India XI across formats. This is not it as Shaw also failed to keep his place in the Mumbai team, of late. The player has not been picked in the side's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 21.

Mutiple reports have said that form is not the only reason for Shaw's exclusion from the team regulary as his fitness and behaviour have also been among the major concerns.

A recent PTI report claimed that during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw missed training sessions regularly after showing up at the team hotel at "six in the morning" being out for most of the night.

After the claim went viral, Shaw came up with a cyptic Instagram Story. "If you don't understand it fully, don't speak on it.

"Too many people have full opinions, with half the facts. Friyay," he wrote.

While speaking on Shaw's ouster from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had asserted that the temperamental batter has flouted disciplinary norms regularly and is "his own enemy".

A senior official of the MCA, while talking to PTI, claimed that the side was at times "forced to hide" him on the field due to his poor fitness, discipline and attitude. Shaw had expressed his frustration at not being picked in the 16-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a viral social media post some days ago after being a part of the side's title-winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

Shaw was earlier also left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in October after which he was given a specific fitness program to work on at the MCA Academy.

