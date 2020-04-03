Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Updated: 03 April 2020 10:33 IST

At a time when the IPL would normally be in full swing, India's cricketing stars seem to be making the most of their enforced break.

Haircuts To Horses: India Cricketers Make Most Of Coronavirus Lockdown
Video of Anushka Sharma cutting Virat Kohli's hair went viral on social media. © Instagram

From Virat Kohli having his hair cut by his wife Anushka Sharma, to Ravindra Jadeja on a stallion, India's superstar cricketers are making the most of their enforced break during the national coronavirus lockdown. At a time when the Indian Premier League (IPL) would normally be in full swing, Kohli has sent out a number of video messages telling people to stay indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the tweet that got the most media coverage and "likes", more than 100,000, was one posted by his actress wife Anushka Sharma of her cutting her style-icon husband's hair.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, in quarantine..

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

At the same time Kohli, 31, has been chatting live on Instagram with former England star Kevin Pietersen "about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other".

Elite cricketers have a relentless travel schedule and while the lockdown is tough for many, Australia coach Justin Langer said it was "nirvana" for his players to have an extended break at home.

Jadeja has been able to indulge his love of horses, posting a video of himself riding a white stallion. The all-rounder was also seen sprinting topless on a treadmill.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, famous for his lethal sling-arm action, is contenting himself with watering plants, and using "this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way".

With many rich and middle-class Indians now forced to do the housework themselves because their domestic staff can't get to work, Bumrah also posted a video of him mopping a floor -- less than successfully.

"My modified mobility drills are keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. (P.s - I had to do everything again without the slippers.)," the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter along with the video.

'Most amazing time'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which donated $6.8 million to the prime minister's coronavirus relief fund, has also kept its Twitter account active with the news of the players during curfew.

Pictures of Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his wife and daughter were displayed on the BCCI page.

"The Pujara family is spending some quality time home. Some household chores & fun time with the little one. Stay Home Stay Safe," the post said.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is "having the most amazing time" with his dog Jack and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan posted a skit of him doing household chores while getting orders from his wife.

Cricket commentators have also kept the humour alive with witty posts as India, which has 1,965 confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 deaths, pursues a 21-day lockdown which started on March 25.

Sanjay Manjrekar posted a video of him cutting vegetables, complete with a running commentary.

The IPL, cricket's biggest Twenty20 league, is officially postponed until April 15 but it is widely expected to be either pushed back further, severely truncated or cancelled altogether.

In international cricket, India top the ICC Test championship table, are second behind England in the one-day rankings and lie fourth in the T20 chart.

The lockdown in the country of 1.3 billion has left hundreds of thousands of India's poor suddenly jobless, prompting many of them to walk sometimes hundreds of miles back to their home villages.

"Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens," Kohli tweeted, adding that the couple were donating to relief funds.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's superstars making most of the enforced break
  • Virat Kohli was given a haircut by wife Anushka Sharma
  • Ravindra Jadeja posted a video of him riding a horse
Related Articles
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Virat Kohli Talks To Kevin Pietersen About Coronavirus Lockdown, MS Dhoni, RCB And Lowest Point
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
On This Day: MS Dhoni Led India To ODI World Cup Triumph After 28 Years
On This Day: MS Dhoni Led India To ODI World Cup Triumph After 28 Years
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.