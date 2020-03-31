Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Off His Horse Riding Skills In Latest Twitter Post

Updated: 31 March 2020 16:24 IST

Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horse riding can be seen in the video shared by him.

Ravindra Jadeja shared a video of him riding a horse while in lockdown. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja, one of India's top all-rounders, seems to be enjoying his time away from the game. The left-arm spinner is at home spending time with his family and can also be seen doing things that he loves. In a video shared on his Twitter handle, Jadeja can be seen showing off his horse riding skills. Ravindra Jadeja captioned the post, "My all time favourite". Jadeja's passion for horse riding can be seen in the video shared by him. The Indian cricketer, much like his teammates, has thanked healthcare professionals from around the country as they help fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, many have taken to social media and urged the people of the country to follow guidelines issued by the government of India and make sure they keep themselves safe.

Several sports personalities have also made contributions to various relief funds to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Ravindra Jadeja was included in the Indian team which was scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home.

However, the series was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first match was washed out without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala.

Talking about the IPL, the BCCI had postponed the cash-rich league from March 29 to April 15 as a preventive measure.

However, with the country observing a 21-day lockdown it seems highly unlikely that the Indian Premier League will go as per the new schedule.

The Indian cricket board is yet to make an official statement on the future of IPL 2020.

