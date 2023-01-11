Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised India captain Rohit Sharma for putting extra emphasis on his fitness. Rohit, who has had fitness related issues throughout his career so far, played a brilliant knock of 83 (67) runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Butt feels that being the captain of the team, Rohit needs to lead from the front, especially when it comes to fitness. With the ODI World Cup set to be held in India later this year, Butt said that Rohit's performances will only improve, if he manages to remain in top shape.

"When he first arrived at the scene, Rohit Sharma was very lean. But he always had the tendency to gain weight when he is not training regularly, or is out of action. For a person like him, i assume, he puts extra focus on his fitness to stay in shape. But it's a good sign that he is working hard. He (Rohit) is the captain and needs to lead from the front. If he stays fit, it will be easier for him to keep others fit as well, especially with the ODI World Cup coming up. These are good signs for the Indian team. If he manages to stay fit, his output (with the bat) will only increase," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

India kicked off their World Cup preparations with an impressive win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

India lead the three-match series 1-0, and will now square off in the second ODI on Thursday. In the first ODI, Virat Kohli hit his 73rd international century.

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli's Big Show Of Intent For 2023