Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab. The Indian skipper tweeted a video where he greeted his followers on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. "A big hello to everyone. Want to wish everyone a very happy Gurpurab. May Wahe Guru Ji bring peace and happiness into your lives and bless all of you," Virat Kohli said in the video.

Happy gurpurab to everyone pic.twitter.com/YE14bJBtGS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. Gurpurab is a day to remember the teachings of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Dev's teachings became part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Before his death at the age of 70, he appointed Guru Angad as his successor.

Virat Kohli was rested from the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh, for which Rohit Sharma acted as the stand-in captain. Kohli was on a vacation in Bhutan along with his wife Anushka Sharma to celebrate his 31st birthday. Before that, he led India to a 3-0 series clean sweep over South Africa in the Tests.

The 31-year-old will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting from November 14.

The first match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore while the second match gets underway on November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match at Eden Gardens will also be India's first day-night Test.