Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes On Gurpurab

India's cricketing fraternity took to social media on Tuesday to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab. While skipper Virat Kohli tweeted a video greeting fans on special day, cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble also took to social media to wish their fans on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. Team India players Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted their greetings on the day.

"Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji," legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019," Harbhajan Singh wrote in his tweet.

"#gurupurab di lakh lakh vadhaaiyan ! May there be love , peace and fulfillment," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti . May his golden teachings inspire us to follow the path of peace, compassion and service," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"May happiness and blessings surround you as we remember the birth anniversary of our beloved Shri Guru Nanak ji. Happy #GuruNanakJayanti," opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote in his greeting.

"Best wishes to everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti, today! God bless you all!" fast bowler Ishant Sharma tweeted.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. Gurpurab is a day to remember the teachings of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Dev's teachings became part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Before his death at the age of 70, he appointed Guru Angad as his successor.