Australian cricket team star Marnus Labuschagne left everyone stunned with his unique field setting while leading Queensland in the opening round of Sheffield Shield. During the match against Western Australia, Labuschagne came on to bowl but it was his field placement that sent the internet into frenzy. The Australia all-rounder instructed one of his teammates to stand directly behind the umpire inside the circle. It was neither a mid-on or a mid-off position with the fielder placed almost directly behind the stumps. Even the on-field umpire was surprised when turned back and saw the fielder.

Labuschagne made further changes to the field as he went to the fielder and pulled him towards the left of the umpire and asked him to stay there for the rest of the over.

It turned out to be a bluff from the Queensland captain as the next ball was a bouncer but the batter did not fall for the trap and easily ducked to avoid the delivery.

Meanwhile, head of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara on Tuesday cautioned Team India and said that Australia are a "different beast" on their home turf.

In the upcoming days, Australia will take on India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to the reporters, Lara said that the conditions in India have changed. He lauded the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the T20 tournament feeds a different level of competition to the youth cricketers.

"I think the adjustment is upstairs. The adjustment is the ability to back your talent in whatever conditions. I say this with a pinch of salt, because conditions in India have changed. With the IPL, you've got international players coming - and you're feeding your players a different level of competition, which is great. So I don't think there's much that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has to do technically. I just think mentally [he has to adjust]: travelling away from home, [and] playing against Australia; Australia, on their shores, are a different beast," Lara told ESPNcricinfo.

