Gulbadin Naib Threatens To Expose Afghan Cricketers Who Allegedly Underperformed During World Cup

Updated: 12 December 2019 16:39 IST

Gulbadin Naib has threatened to 'expose' the Afghanistan cricket board officials saying that the cricketer will publicly name and shame the government, players and management if appropriate actions aren't taken.

Afghanistan's poor show in the World Cup, Gulbadin Naib was removed as captain of the side. © AFP

Former skipper Gulbadin Naib has threatened to 'expose' the Afghanistan cricket board officials saying that the cricketer will publicly name and shame the government, players and management if appropriate actions aren't taken. "I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle," Naib tweeted.

"Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don't take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned... long life my beloved," he further said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday Naib also threatened to expose the cricketers who had deliberately underperformed during ICC Cricket World Cup under his captaincy.

"The same circle have access all the way to some high level gov officials, who have influence over the cricket board and management. Some blatantly admitted to the board that they were not performing as they were suppose to during world cup because of my captaincy," Naib tweeted.

In April 2019, ACB removed Asghar Afghan as captain just over a month before the World Cup.

Naib was appointed as the captain of One Day Internationals. However, after Afghanistan's poor show in the World Cup, leg-spinner Rashid Khan was named as the team's captain for all formats.

Yesterday, ACB reappointed Afghan as the team's captain in all formats.

Highlights
  • Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose cricketers who underperformed in WC
  • After Afghanistan's poor show in World Cup, Naib was removed as captain
  • On Wednesday, Afghanistan reappointed Asghar Afghan as captain
