Veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena grabbed six wickets as Kerala outclassed Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 117 runs to keep themselves close to a knockout berth from Group C of the Ranji Trophy at Thumba, Kerala on Saturday. Kerala now have 15 points and are placed second in the group behind Haryana (17), while UP are on fifth slot with five points after four rounds. After most of the third day was interrupted by heavy rain and a leaky dressing room, Kerala were in no mood to wait for the mercy of the weather on the final day, bundling out UP, who resumed from overnight 66 for two, for 116.

Saxena-led Kerala bagged the remaining eight Uttar Pradesh wickets for a mere 50 runs to celebrate their second outright win of the season, and that too with a bonus point for an innings victory.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) apologised for the dressing room leakage fiasco.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to players and officials and appreciate their understanding and patience.

"The KCA will assess and address the required improvements to enhance the infrastructure and withstand adverse weather events in the future," the KCA informed through their X account.

Bengal hold Karnataka

Bengal earned three points from the draw against Karnataka by virtue of their first innings lead and moved up to fourth position on the table with eight points.

Advertisement

Once Bengal made 283 for five declared in their second innings to build an overall lead of 363 runs, the fate of the match was sealed.

Sudip Kumar Gharami made an unbeaten 101 (193b, 12x4, 2x6) and added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (63 not out, 70b, 7x4, 1x6).

The home side made 110 for three before both the skippers agreed for a draw.

Karnataka are placed fourth on the table with 9 points and they will face UP in their next fixture.

Advertisement

Bengal will travel to Indore to take on Madhya Pradesh, who defeated Bihar by an innings and 108 runs to earn seven points to move up to third place on the ladder.

Though both have similar points, MP are in third place because of their better net run rate - 1.15 against Karnataka's 0.99.

Chandigarh crush Delhi by 9 wickets to consolidate its position at table top

Opener Shivam Bhambri made a mincemeat of spinners on a turner as Chandigarh shocked seven-time champions Delhi by nine wickets in a group D match to take a giant step towards clinching a spot in the Ranji Trophy knock-outs. Chandigarh are on top of group D with 19 points from four games and the defeat put Delhi in a bit of a spot as they are now placed fourth with 11 points from four games.

Delhi have three matches left against Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Railways respectively with the first one being a home game. On a track where Chandigarh's Nishunk Birla got 12 wickets, Delhi's spin troika of Shivank Vashist (0/48), Sumit Mathur (1/34) and Hrithik Shokeen (0/50) were found wanting with Chandigarh chasing down the target of 203 in 40.2 overs.

Bhambri followed his first innings 80 with an unbeaten 100 (130 balls) in what turned out to be a cakewalk of a chase. He added 130 for the opening wicket with Arsalan Khan (68 off 81 balls) and another 74 with veteran Manan Vohra (24 not out).

On a pitch where Delhi batters struggled, Chandigarh batters blasted 17 fours and nine sixes in all -- half a dozen of those being hit by Bhambri, who completed team's victory and his own milestone off Shokeen's eighth over.

Chandigarh had their nose ahead when they finished third day's play at 46 for no loss and with 157 to get on final day, it would have required far better effort from the two left-arm spinners Mathur and Vashist, who bowled too many loose deliveries to surrender the match.

Off-spinner Shokeen also failed to hit the right length.

If Delhi fail to qualify for the knock-outs, this match would come back to haunt them as non-selection of a gritty left-hander like Jonty Sidhu at the expense of Khsitiz Sharma would pose some uncomfortable questions.

Himmat Singh's form and captaincy is also under scanner as Yash Dhull could once again get back into leadership role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)