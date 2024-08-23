Catching is one aspect of cricket that needs focus and practice to perfect. Time and again we have seen even the best fielders in the game drop routine catches. Some even script a comedy of errors while trying to pouch an easy catch. Having said that, a hilarious fielding effort during a village league match between Sanderstead Cricket Club vs Merton Boars has caught the attention of the fans. In a viral video, Sanderstead's Stuey Elleray juggled the ball seven times before eventually dropping the catch.

Even Elleray was seen having a laugh about his fumble. Merten Boars' Mark Barber, who had already completed his century, was on the attack, hoping to take his team to a big score.

And Elleray lended him a helping hand by dropping a sitter at long-on, juggling the ball an astonishing seven times before he failed to maintain his balance and grassed the ball.

Taking to social media platform X, fans labelled Elleray's fumble as one of the biggest 'hall of shame' moments in cricket, even labelling as the "greatest dropped catch ever".

Even though Elleray's drop made little impact on the outcome of the game as Barber retired out shortly after, the incident sent social media into a frenzy.

The video was shared by That's So Village on their official handle on X.

We have a winner.



The best dropped catch in village cricket history!



via @SandersteadCC pic.twitter.com/MrKUHpKnBv — That's So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) August 19, 2024

Here's how internet reacted:

The greatest dropped catch of all time pic.twitter.com/ZtIBZ06nUn — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 21, 2024

Tribute to Pakistan fielding. — A.K.S (@DUBGAMING11) August 21, 2024

Bro tried soo hard to drop it and succeeded at the end — Satisfying Cricket Pictures (@satisfyingcric) August 21, 2024

As far as the match is concerned, Sanderstead rode to a comfortable victory. chasing down a target of 240 in just 30.3 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Barber's unbeaten 117 went in vain as all of Sanderstead's top-five batters contributed to cap off a convincing day on the field for the hosts.

