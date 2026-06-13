Bangladesh Test off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has alleged that he was harassed and assaulted by members of a law enforcement agency in his hometown of Chattogram on Saturday night, with local police authorities promising a full investigation into the incident. After his release from police custody, Nayeem - who was recently included in Bangladesh's squad for their upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe - appeared visibly agitated as he described the night's events.

It is alleged that the incident occurred late on Saturday night after Nayeem returned home following Prime Bank Cricket Club's final match in the Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh's top List A competition.

"My Premier League game was going on, my flight was delayed. I was coming from the airport in a CNG and at around 11:25 PM they (police) stopped my CNG under the Lalkhan Bazar flyover and took the documents from the driver," Nayeem was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

According to the off-spinner, he was initially cooperative with the authorities and even offered to let them inspect his bags.

"I told the police, 'If necessary, you can check my bag,' but they grabbed me by the throat and said, 'Get in the car,' and took me into their vehicle," he said.

Nayeem then claimed that things quickly escalated as he tried to understand what was happening.

"I said, 'Why are you grabbing me by the throat?' but they pushed me around. Then they grabbed me, beat me and abused me," he added.

The 25-year-old went on to suggest that his status as a national cricketer made little difference at the initial stage of the ordeal.

"I even told them that I am a national cricketer and represent the country in Test matches, but they hardly bothered to listen. Only when they got phone calls and were informed about me did they change their attitude," he said.

The claims have drawn attention in Bangladesh's cricket circles, especially with Nayeem now in line to represent his country in the forthcoming Test series against Zimbabwe.

Addressing the allegations, Amirul Islam, Deputy Police Commissioner (North) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, assured that a proper inquiry was underway and that action would be taken if any police officers were found guilty.

"We can assure you that he (Nayeem) will get justice," Amirul told reporters.

"We are investigating the matter, and whoever did it will be punished because we have zero tolerance in this regard. Police have a protocol and they must maintain it because our image is associated with it," he added.

What Is Bangladesh Board's Reaction

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening.

According to the BCB Media Release, the Board strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness. Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention.

"The BCB expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible," the release stated.

Since learning of the matter, the BCB has remained in close contact with Nayeem Hasan and his family to ensure their well-being and provide all necessary support. The Board has also been actively engaging with the concerned authorities and administration in Chattogram to facilitate a proper resolution of this serious issue.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board reiterates its committment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and rights of all its players and will continue to monitor developments closely.

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