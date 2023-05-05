In the Indian cricket team, there are several interesting characters. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are two of those. The wrist-spin combine once forged such a crucial tag-team on the cricket field that they were once given the moniker of 'Kulcha'. Currently, Kuldeep is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 while Chahal is playing for Rajasthan Royals. The two got together for a chat show on the sideline of the IPL and narrated an interesting incident involving Shhikhar Dhawan.

"That incident involving him and Shikhi bhai was the best. When you bit Shikhi Bhaiya," Chahal told Kuldeep in an episode of 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"Shikhi Bhai used to keep messing with me. I would tease him as well. It was a practice match before the World Cup, With Bangladesh right? So, he came and did this (gestures pulling his ears). I got angry and bit him. He got annoyed. He said, 'get away!' He was quite irritated. He said, 'you bit me!' I said, 'You were also pulling my ear.'," Kuldeep then gave a detailed account of the incident.

Sharing an anecdote from his early days, Kuldeep revealed that batting great Tendulkar told him to be careful about the 'IPL lifestyle'.

"I had gotten into India U-19 team at the age of 17. In 2012, we had a tour of Australia around the time of IPL. I didn't have a great experience there. Sachin sir wanted to bat early around 2 PM. I bowled to him for an hour in the nets and got him out as well. He spoke to me four half an hour. I had the habit of speaking my mind back then so I told him everything. I told him that my experience in Australia wasn't great. He told me 'it's just the beginning. It happens many times. He also told me 'be careful of the IPL lifestyle. Sleep on time and eat good food. Don't roam too much'," Kuldeep said on 'Breakfast with Champions' Season 8.