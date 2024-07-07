After celebrating Team India's T20 World Cup success with fans, the players have reached their respective homes to spend time with their loved ones. While India captain Rohit Sharma reached his home late on Thursday night, star batter Virat Kohli was spotted catching an early flight to London to be with his wife and kids. India vice-captain Hardik Pandya also reached his home, where he had a surprise visitor in young keeper-batter Ishan Kishan. In a viral video, the two shared a warm hug before Kishan kissed Pandya on either side his cheeks.

The moment of their bromance has gone viral on social media. "Good meri jaan. Very good, love you," Kishan can be heard as saying to Hardik, who was having a laugh about it.

The bromance between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/pIZkObk5gM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 5, 2024

During a recent interaction with PM Narendra Modi, Pandya reflected on the last six months and revealed that he had not lost his temper once when things were going wrong, which was precisely why the victory felt all the more meaningful. Mumbai Indians (MI) supporters and social media trolls had been very harsh to Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

said that India were calm throughout the game and always believed that they could win. Despite being trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League, on a personal and professional level, he produced what may have been the World Cup-winning moment when he removed Heinrich Klaasen.

"The last 6 months have been very entertaining for me, there have been a lot of ups and downs and the public booed me. A lot of things happened and I always felt that if I give any answer, it would be through sports... So I believed that I would stay strong, will work hard," Hardik Pandya said during an interaction with PM Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi.

Kishan, on the other hand, is currently without a BCCI central contract, while also being left out of the T20 World Cup and Zimbabwe T20I squads.

He was dropped from the central contracts list after reportedly refusing to play domestic cricket.