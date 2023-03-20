Heavy winds impacted the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. It became difficult for the bowlers to bowl their lines on the opening day, and the fourth day of the match was no exception. On Monday, Sri Lanka had resumed their second innings at 113 for 2, after the hosts had enforced follow-on. In the 121st over, Michael Bracewell bowled a delivery towards the off-stump but the heavy wind caused the ball to outrageously drift away from batter Prabath Jayasuriya and go well out of his reach.

Watch it here:

Just when you think you've seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here's the supporting evidence… pic.twitter.com/AzQerm4h9b — Rob Williams (@robwilliams_tv) March 20, 2023

Talking about the game, New Zealand claimed victory against Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs on Monday, securing a 2-0 Test series whitewash despite a late fightback from the visitors.

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358. Dhananjaya de Silva had launched a fightback on Monday, passing 3,000 Test runs before being caught on 98, missing a 10th Test century.

New Zealand's seamers had already sniffed victory when they broke his 76-run partnership with debutant wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka, who was caught just before the tea break.

The loss of De Silva signalled the end of the resistance -- Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets for 40 runs as the tailenders were picked off.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee and seamer Blair Tickner did most of the damage with three wickets apiece.

