On 23rd June 2013, the Indian cricket team led by MS Dhoni completed a memorable fightback against England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to win the coveted tournament for the second time in its history. This was India first outright win as it had to share the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2022. The victory was also memorable as it completed MS Dhoni's set of all three major ICC trophies as captain. He remains the only international captain to have won the ICC T20 World Cup (2007), the ICC World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

It was also the last time that India won an ICC tournament. So, Indian cricket fans celebrated that moment yet again on social media on Thursday. #MSDhoni was trending on Twitter and fans recalled a great quote from the former India captain, which he said to Nasser Hussain during the presentation ceremony after the final.

Watch: MS Dhoni speech at presentation ceremony after Champions Trophy Win

"It's important to be positive. I said 'let's look for a good start. Something that's very critical. Don't think about the result and the first and foremost thing was: Don't look up, God is not coming to save you. You have to fight it out. You are the No. 1 team and let's play like that. If we lose they will have to score the runs, we won't make it easy for them," Dhoni had said.

Here are some of the tweets posted by fans

