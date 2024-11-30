New Zealand star Glenn Phillips showed once again why he is definitely in the conversation for being the best fielder on the planet. As Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and England took place, Phillips held on to an absolute blinder at gully to dismiss a well-set Ollie Pope. Phillips is regarded as one of the most versatile cricketers in the world, thanks to his ability to be an explosive hitter, a gun fielder, a reliable off-spinner as well as a wicket-keeper if needed.

Batting on 77, Ollie Pope was edging closer to a century, when his firm shot towards gully was stunningly caught by Phillips.

Watch: Glenn Phillips takes a stunning catch at gully

THE SUPERMAN OF CRICKET



Diving to his right, Phillips reacted in a fraction of a second and grabbed a sensational one-handed catch.

Phillips' effort brought an end to a 151-run partnership between Pope and Harry Brooks. The latter went on to complete his century, however, and ended Day 2 unbeaten on 132.

The stunning catch by Phillips led to fans on social media labelling him as the "Superman of Cricket".

"The Superman of Cricket. This is Glenn Phillips," tweeted one user.

"He is a full-time fielder, and part-time bowler and batsman," said another.

"Has to go down as one of the greatest catches of all time. Ball was flying and so was Phillips!" said another fan.

While Phillips' catch was certainly the moment of the day, England enjoyed a rather successful day of play otherwise. After New Zealand were bowled out for 348, England ended Day 2 on 319/5, with Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes well set at the crease.

The three-match Test series between England and New Zealand holds immense importance in deciding the fate of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. While England's chances of qualifying are slim, a series victory for New Zealand will put them in the driving seat to qualify.

Meanwhile, Phillips was picked up by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 mega auction.