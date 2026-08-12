Injury problems continue for Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and now the national team has been reportedly handed a major warning over his long-term availability. After Bumrah's most recent setback, which has ruled him out of the two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, concerns over his future have begun. According to a report by Times of India, the Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management could soon have to start preparing for life without their lead fast bowler, particularly when it comes to Test cricket.

"Indian cricket may have to now start getting ready for life without Bumrah especially in the longer formats after next year," said a BCCI source, as per the report.

According to the report, the staff at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru are being extremely cautious regarding Bumrah's recovery. No fixed timeline has been set for the 32-year-old's return to action. His latest injury was a knee issue that came up during India's recent ODI series against England.

"The CoE was working on increasing Bumrah's workload before the Test series in Sri Lanka. It was felt that he would not be ready in time. It has been a long time since he has bowled in longer formats for a while. The CoE is very careful about him. They haven't given any timeline on him," the source said.

Given Bumrah's recurring injury setbacks, it is expected that the fast bowler will be prioritised in ODIs more than Tests or T20Is, with the 2027 ODI World Cup just over a year away.

However, his absence is likely to hurt India's chances of making the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final, for which the team needs a fair few wins in upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi Dar will form India's pace attack for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade