Sussex all-rounder Danny Lamb has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 30 after a serious neck injury brought his career to an untimely end. Lamb suffered a disc herniation in his neck earlier this season, leading to an injury to his spinal cord. Although surgery was performed last month, the right-arm bowler has continued to experience the consequences of the injury and has now decided to step away from the game following medical advice. The decision ends a professional career spanning more than a decade, during which Lamb represented both Lancashire and Sussex and became a valuable contributor across formats.

"It is incredibly difficult to have my career end through injury. After taking medical advice I know it is the right decision for my long-term health. It has been a privilege to spend over a decade in the professional game, and I am extremely grateful to have represented both Lancashire and Sussex. I was never the most naturally gifted player, but I always tried to give everything for the team and do whatever was required to help us win, and I have been fortunate to experience some incredible moments that will stay with me forever,” Lamb was quoted by BBC Sport.

Lamb's career included 93 appearances for Lancashire across all formats before his move to Sussex in 2023. His first-class record included eight wickets at an average of 33.13, while he registered a career-best score of 134.

His final months as a professional were disrupted by the injury. Lamb has not played for Sussex since early June, when the Sharks recorded the only home victory of their T20 Blast campaign, against Kent.

At Sussex, Lamb played an important role in the club's recent progress, contributing to their promotion to Division One of the County Championship and their run to Finals Day in the Blast.

Sussex head coach and director of cricket Paul Farbrace paid tribute to the all-rounder's contribution while acknowledging the circumstances surrounding his retirement.

“It is always a sad day when any professional athlete has to retire from the sport they love; it's even harder when it is because of injury. Danny sadly is not able to continue his career and I would like to thank him for his high level of commitment and skill that he has dedicated to his time at Hove. Danny played a leading role in our promotion to Division One in the County Championship and us getting to Finals Day in the Blast.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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