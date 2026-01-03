Australian chief selector, George Bailey, suggested that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could potentially don the gloves as a reserve wicketkeeper during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 for Australia, held in India and Sri Lanka. Australia have named Josh Inglis as the sole wicketkeeper in their World Cup squad, with them loading up the side with spin-bowling options and all-rounders. Bailey termed Maxwell as a "natural' wicketkeeper and said he has seen him as a keeper as a youngster.

"I've seen him [Glenn Maxwell] do it. He's a natural; he did it [Wicket keeping] when he was younger," Bailey said as per the cricket.au website.

"It's the balance of those sort of day-to-day injuries where a player might just be missing for one (game) versus a more serious injury, and then how long that is, and can you carry someone?" he added.

Australia have opted for a spin-heavy provisional squad for the T20 World Cup. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the 15-member team in the showpiece tournament.

Australia have been placed in Group B alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Oman. The Aussies will play their opening ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Ireland in Colombo on February 11. Their second group B match will be against Zimbabwe on February 13.

Their third fixture will be against Sri Lanka, the hosts, on February 16. Australia's final group stage match is against Oman on February 20.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.