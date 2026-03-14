The debate surrounding the "spirit of cricket" became a hot topic of discussion on social media following a controversial run-out involving Pakistan's Salman Agha and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Friday during the second ODI. While the dismissal was technically legal, the exchange that followed highlighted the deep-seated tension between the strict laws of the game and the traditional sportsmanship often expected on the field. The incident occurred when Agha, believing the ball was dead after striking his equipment, attempted to return it to the bowler. According to Agha, there was no intention to sneak a run, but Mehidy took the opportunity to dislodge the bails, catching the batsman out of his crease.

Reflecting on the dismissal, Agha explained his thought process during the moment of confusion. He noted that because the ball had hit his pad and then his bat, he assumed he was safe from a run-out attempt. He was simply trying to give the ball back and was not looking for a run or anything like that, but he felt that Mehidy had already decided to make the run-out.

While Agha acknowledged the legality of the move, his post-match comments reflected deep disappointment.

"What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well," Agha stated.

The Pakistan all-rounder clarified that his movement was never an attempt to gain a tactical advantage, but rather an act of being helpful to his counterpart. Unfortunately for him, however, it backfired.

"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out," he added.

The dismissal led to a visible verbal exchange on the field, with Agha clearly miffed as he made his way to the pavilion. Reflecting on the anger displayed at the time, the Pakistan skipper said it was just the "heat of the moment".

"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment," said Agha.

When pushed for details on what exactly was said during the exchange, he admitted that neither he nor Mehidy said "nice words" to each other.

"I can't remember what I was saying, and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine."

Despite the friction, Pakistan eventually secured a convincing 128-run victory (DLS method) to level the series. With the dust settling on the result, Agha indicated that while a formal apology or "patch-up" hasn't happened yet, it is on his agenda.

When asked if he had patched things up with Mehidy, Agha said: "I haven't yet, but don't worry, I'll find him."