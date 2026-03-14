A miffed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly contemplating legal action against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for withdrawing from the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders. Muzarabani, who has played 89 T20Is for Zimbabwe and was one of their standout players in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, was signed by the Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from his contract upon the BCCI's instructions.

Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United for PKR 11 million for PSL season 11, set to begin on March 26. However, when the Kolkata franchise approached him, the speedster decided to forfeit his contract with Islamabad to join the IPL side.

According to a report by Geo Super, the PCB intends to take legal action against Muzarabani for his late withdrawal from the Pakistani T20 league.

This isn't the first time the PSL has faced such a situation. Last year, South Africa allarounder Corbin Bosch was selected as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi, but he also abandoned his contract to join Mumbai Indians as an injury-replacement player. The incident resulted in Bosch being banned from the PSL for one year.

Muzarabani was among the standout bowlers in the T20 World Cup, finishing as the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps as Zimbabwe progressed to the Super Eights stage.

What KKR Said on Signing Muzarabani

"KKR have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to join the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season," the franchise said in a statement.

"The 6 ft 8 in right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe's leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings."

"Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR's pace attack heading into the season."