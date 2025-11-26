Team India's record 408-run defeat to South Africa in the Guwahati Test has raised doubts over head coach Gautam Gambhir's future with the team in the longest format. The defeat, which gave South Africa a 2-0 series sweep, was the team's 10th in the format since Gambhir took charge last year. During that period, India played 18 Tests, with 7 wins, 9 losses, and 2 draws, reflecting a modest 38.9 per cent win rate.

In the last 25 years, Gautam Gambhir's record stands out poorly. Among Indian Test coaches who have overseen at least 15 matches, his win percentage is the second worst, only better than Duncan Fletcher (33.3 per cent).

Even Greg Chappell, regarded as one of India's most controversial coaches, had a better win percentage than Gambhir. Between 2005 and 2007, the Australian was in charge of the team for 18 matches, winning seven and drawing as many. The team lost only four games under him.

Only three full-time India coaches finished their tenure with a win percentage of 50 or more.

Leading the charts, Anil Kumble (2016-2017) was in charge of 17 Tests, winning 12, losing just 1, and drawing 4 - an outstanding 70.6 per cent win rate, the best among Indian coaches with at least 15 matches.

Ravi Shastri (2017-2021) oversaw 43 Tests, with 25 wins, 13 losses, and 5 draws, giving him a strong 58.1 per cent win rate and landmark overseas victories.

Rahul Dravid (2021-2024) coached 24 Tests, securing 14 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws, for a 58.3 per cent win rate, narrowly ahead of Shastri.

Wednesday's defeat in Guwahati was India's worst in terms of runs, both home and away.

It was also the second time in just 13 months that India ended up whitewashed at home, severely denting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

India had lost only two home series after the 0-2 drubbing by South Africa in 2000, until the New Zealand series last year: against Australia (2004) and England (2012).

The last time India lost two Test series at home across consecutive years was more than four decades ago: against West Indies (1983) and England (1984/85).

(With Agency Inputs)