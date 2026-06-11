Former batter Suresh Raina believes finding a dependable backup for injury-prone all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be a priority for India ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, while also stressing the importance of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in supporting captain Shubman Gill. Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', Raina said India's preparations for the next World Cup must include developing alternatives to Hardik, whose recurring fitness issues remain a concern. "Hardik Pandya has had several injury setbacks, which is a concern. By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, India must have a reliable backup for him," Raina said.

Raina identified Nitish Kumar Reddy as a promising option, saying the young all-rounder has made significant strides in both departments.

"His batting has become more solid. He bowled with good pace and control in the IPL, and his fitness has also held up well. The team management will need to manage his workload carefully and give him consistent opportunities," he said.

The former left-hander also backed Rohit and Kohli to play a crucial role in India's World Cup campaign, saying their experience in high-pressure ICC events would be invaluable for Gill.

"Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. They have won ICC trophies and know how to handle pressure in knockout games. For Shubman Gill, captaining India in a World Cup, having Rohit and Virat alongside him will be a huge advantage," Raina said.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, meanwhile, praised Gill for balancing leadership responsibilities with consistent batting performances.

"We have seen in the IPL that he has rotated his bowlers well, used his spinners at the right time, and handled pressure situations with clarity. His form with the bat has not dipped," Kumble said.

Kumble added that Gill has the right support system around him with experienced players like Rohit and Kohli.

"They can guide him with field placements, bowling changes, and key tactical decisions. Shubman doesn't have to carry the burden alone," Kumble said.

Kumble also welcomed the inclusion of young pacer Prince Yadav in the ODI squad, saying the bowler had earned his opportunity through impressive performances in the IPL and domestic circuit.

"His variety, cutters, slower balls and yorkers make him an all-phase bowler," Kumble said, adding that young players should be given a sustained run to settle into international cricket.

Kumble added that once selected, players like Prince should be given enough chances to gain confidence and establish themselves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss