No matter how many times the International Cricket Council and the Marylebone Cricket Club labelled the 'non-striker run-out' as a legal form of dismissal, some still remain against it. In a domestic match in Australia, a non-striker became the victim of bowlers' awareness but what happened later was truly unexpected. In a match between Claremont and New Norfolk, the batter Jarrod Kaye was run-out at the non-striker's end as he left his crease before the bowler was to deliver the ball.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who told the on-field umpires that the non-striker had to depart. Fuming over the decision, Kaye threw his bat and gloves away while returning to the pavillion, leading to some never-seen-before visuals on the field.

A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air! pic.twitter.com/y64z4kwpE3 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 28, 2023

Coming out to bat first, New Norfolk put a total of 263 for 7 in 50 overs on the board. The team's deputy skipper Harry Booth (63) and Jason Rigby (67) scored half-centuries before Thomas Briscoe's unbeaten 22-ball 37 helped the team put a decent total on the board.

When it was Claremont's turn to bat, the entire team folded on a total of 214 runs. Jarrod Kaye (43) and Rick martin (70) were among the top scorers in the team. Kaye was visibly frustrated on being run-out at the non-striker's end, as he missed on what could've been at least a half-century.

In a recent development, MCC had made a few changes with the non-striker run-out dismissal.

"We acknowledge that while this Law has generally been understood well by players and umpires, there is ambiguity in the wording which could lead to confusion. MCC has therefore moved to change the wording of Law 38.3 to deliver better clarity.

"The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the run out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC," said the governing body in a statement.

"It is important to note that this does not change the way the Law should be interpreted-it has been interpreted that way for the past six years, without much misunderstanding. However, the intention is that this (change of wording) will make things clearer," added the statement.