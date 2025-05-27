The ICC World Test Championship final clash between Australia, the defending champions and South Africa will take place at the 'Home of Cricket', the Lord's from June 11 onwards, marking the end of third cycle of an exciting competition which has given the format a new lease of life and provided each match with plenty of context and meaning. Few events in cricket ignite both passion and prestige quite like the World Test Championship Final, the Ultimate Test for supremacy in the game's purest format. Since its announcement in 2019, followed by a dramatic debut in 2021, the World Test Championship Final has delivered edge-of-the-seat thrillers, career-defining performances, and moments that have reverberated across the cricketing world.

As the world inches closer to the 2025 Final, it is only right to look back at some of the magical moments from the previous editions.

Kyle Jamieson's fiery 5/31 v India, 2021

The Kiwi quick was in incredible form at Southampton, exploiting the English conditions masterfully as he struck the first blow to India's batting effort on Day 2, outfoxing Rohit Sharma with a full-length delivery which the India batter nicked to third slip.

Jamieson followed this up with the prized wicket of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, trapping him LBW and denting India's batting effort, as per the ICC.

He went on to pick up the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as he cleared out the India batting unit, putting New Zealand in a commanding position as India were bowled out for 217 in the first innings.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson's stand v India, 2021

After years of heartbreak in global finals, New Zealand's 2021 team stood on the brink of history. The Kiwis were chasing down a modest target of 139, though on a wearing pitch facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and seasoned spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

After losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to Ashwin's spin, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor found themselves at the crease still with 95 runs to get on the final day. Williamson and Taylor played measured innings of 52* (89) and 47* (100), as Taylor's iconic whip through mid-wicket for four sparked emotional celebrations.

It was a moment of redemption, resilience, and reward for New Zealand cricket as they were crowned Test champions.

Travis Head's superb century v India, 2023

A complete contrast to the overcast skies at the 2021 Final, the 2023 Final at The Oval witnessed one of the best counter-attacking batting performances from Travis Head.

The left-hander walked in at 76/3 as the Aussies had lost David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne relatively quickly. Along with Steve Smith, Head put on a show of aggressive batting as he powered his way through the Indian bowling unit.

His knock of 163 off 174 deliveries consisted of 25 fours and a six as he brought his side back into the game and into the ascendancy, putting up 285 runs for the fourth wicket.

His century was the first ever in a WTC Final and ultimately proved match-defining, giving Australia a commanding first-innings total that India struggled to recover from.

Composed Rahane leads fightback v Australia, 2023

While Australia held the upper hand, Ajinkya Rahane stood tall amidst the ruins in India's first innings.

Rahane entered the fray with India at 50-3, and soon witnessed Virat Kohli's dismissal as India were left stranded at 71-4.

Having returned to the India Test side after 18 months out of the team, Rahane displayed immense grit and resilience as he stood tall to Australia's devastating pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. His knock of 89 off 129 deliveries consisted of 11 fours and a solitary six that brought up his half century.

His composed knock was filled with classical strokes and steely temperament, and kept India in the contest. It was a reminder of Rahane's big-match temperament and a symbol of resistance in the face of scoreboard pressure and world-class bowling.

Scott Boland's incredible spell of 3/46 v India, 2023

Had Josh Hazlewood been fit, Scott Boland may not have had the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. Boland didn't just take the opportunity, he grabbed it with both of his hands.

Boland knocked over Gill in the first innings and followed it up in the second innings as well, as Cameron Green took an absolute blinder to his left to remove the top-order batter.

He then claimed Virat Kohli as he fired it in full and wide as an uncertain Kohli edged to Steve Smith at second slip.

Boland then had Ravindra Jadeja caught behind by Alex Carey as India found themselves in no man's land at 179/5 in their chase of 444.

His wickets with a ball moving enough off the seam proved the turning point. Boland's precision and control underlined the depth in Australia's pace attack and helped seal Australia's victory as Test Champions of the World.