A day after India's Test series defeat to South Africa, Virat Kohli announced that he had decided to step down as captain of the Test team. India, having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, lost the last two Tests, to lose the series 1-2 against the Proteas. Virat's announcement came as a shock to many and several former and current cricketers shared their opinions on the matter. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is the latest addition to this list.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, Afridi spoke about Virat's decision to quit Test captaincy.

According to him, Virat Kohli made the right decision, saying that the 33-year-old batter led the team very well during his seven-year stint as the captain of the team in the longest format.

"It's fine, in my opinion. Virat has played a lot of cricket and has led the team really well. I think this is the right decision," the veteran all-rounder said.

Afridi said "there comes a stage" when a player is unable to take too much pressure, which starts affecting their individual performances.

"There comes a stage where you are unable to take too much pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. I think he has captained for enough time and at a high level. Now, as a batter, he needs to enjoy his cricket," the 41-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Afridi will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

He will play for the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament, starting from January 27.