Former Mumbai and Baroda first-class cricketer Kiran Powar has been named the new head coach of the Assam men's team for the 2026-27 domestic season, the player said on Monday. The 50-year-old left-hander, who has played for Mumbai, Baroda and Assam, is the elder brother of former India off-spinner and ex-women's team head coach Ramesh Powar. Last season, Kiran was in charge of the U-23 Mumbai team and this will be his first independent senior team assignment. "I am delighted to be appointed as Assam Ranji team coach. Really looking forward towards working with them," Kiran, who scored nearly 3500 runs in 71 senior level games (FC and List A), told PTI.

Kiran informed that when he had come with the Mumbai U-23 side for the CK Nayudu Trophy, he was impressed with the vision of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), which prompted him to accept their offer.

"I was really impressed with their vision when I had come here as Mumbai U-23 coach," Kiran added.

He also thanked Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik for his support.

"My sincere thanks to MCA and it's president Ajinkya Naik, who backed me when lot of people were against me. I am leaving Mumbai with a heavy heart. Whatever I am today in life it is because of Mumbai Cricket," he said.

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