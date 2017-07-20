Former India Wicket-Keeper Vijay Yadav Named India 'A' Fielding Coach

The BCCI on Thursday appointed former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav as the fielding coach of the India A team for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The former Haryana stumper confirmed that BCCI has officially told him about his appointment. "Yes, it's just couple of hours back that I was told about my appointment as the fielding coach of the India A team. The squad is leaving day after tomorrow (July 22nd) but I may have to join a couple of days late. I am now rushing to Mumbai and my paperwork and visa formalities will be completed there," Yadav told PTI on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Yadav played 1 Test and 19 ODIs during the 1992-93 season with a notable performance of 34 at East London during his debut series in South Africa.

He was a hard-hitting lower-middle order batsman at the domestic level for Haryana and North Zone, scoring 3988 First-Class runs from 89 matches. He also took 237 catches and effected 46 stumpings.

The 50-year-old Yadav has been successfully running an academy in Faridabad and has also been the coach of the Haryana Ranji team.

With regular A team fielding coach Abhay Sharma, currently, with the India U-19 team in England, it was initially decided that women's team fielding coach Biju George will fly from UK to South Africa but that decision has been changed.

"Earlier, it was decided that Biju George will go but after deliberations, Vijay Yadav's name was recommended. Being a wicketkeeper, he could also help out the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan," a BCCI official told PTI.

With BCCI handing over separate contracts to the support staff of each and every national team, it is learnt that George will get an extension with the women's team.

In fact, all the support staff of the women's team will be getting an extension along with chief coach Tushar Arothe.

It is still not clear whether Abhay will be getting a full contract with the 'A' team with Yadav now coming in the fray.

The core coaching staff of the A team to South Africa will be Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and Yadav.