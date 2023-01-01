India star batter Virat Kohli, who was going through a lean patch, returned to form in the year 2022. Virat ended his 1020 days old century drought after he smashed a ton against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. Since then, Virat continued his blistering form and finished as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022 with a total of 296 runs in 6 matches. As the year has reached to its conclusion, former India batter Aakash Chopra has picked his top-5 batters of 2022 and undoubtedly he included Virat as one of them.

Chopra praised the former India skipper for giving brilliant performances during challenging conditions.

"Nobody would have imagined that Virat Kohli would find a place on this list. He struggled for form for years altogether, and his performances were quite underwhelming in the IPL too. Everything was going wrong for him," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"However, by the end of 2022, he has turned things around in remarkable fashion. In T20Is this year (2022), Kohli has scored 781 runs in 20 matches at an average of 55.78 with a strike rate of 138.23. He was outstanding during the T20 World Cup. The pitches were quite challenging against Pakistan and England during the World Cup, but he still managed to score," he added.

The former India batter further stated that he will not be including Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on the list because of his poor average and strike rate.

"Going by the stats, Babar Azam should be the No.5 but I am not including him in my list. He has scored 735 runs in 26 matches and his average is only 32 and strike rate merely 123. Sorry! but I can't take him in my team. I am including Devon Conway's name instead at his place. Conway's numbers in T20Is in 2022 are unbelievable, had he played more matches in the format this year, he would have overtaken SKY(Suryakumar Yadav) to claim the top position," said Chopra.

Looking at the current stats and his own analysis, the top-5 batters picked by Chopra were Suryakumar Yadav (India), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Virat Kohli (India), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), and Devon Conway (New Zealand).

