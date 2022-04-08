Former England captain Alec Stewart turned 59 today. The wicket-keeper batter was born on April, 1963 and made his England debut in the year 1989 in a one-day international against Sri Lanka in Delhi. He would go on to play his first Test match in 1990. Stewart was one of England's most dependable batters of the 1990s, and was also part of the team that reached the final of the 1992 World Cup.

Stewart would go on to become a pillar of strength in England's Test batting line-up and eventually retired from the game with 8463 runs in Tests, the second most by an Englishman in cricket's longest format at that point. He still remains England's fourth highest run-getter in Tests.

In a unique coincidence, Stewart's tally of 8463 matches his birth date of 8/4/63, as he was born on April 8 1963.

Happy birthday to Alec Stewart – one of England's most successful wicket-keepers of all time ???? pic.twitter.com/uVZQObevsv — ICC (@ICC) April 8, 2022

He also captained England in 15 Tests, at a difficult time for the team, winning 4 and losing 8 of those matches.

Promoted

He is England's third most successful wicket-keeper in Tests with 241 dismissals to his name, behind Alan Knott and Matt Prior.

With 4677 runs from 170 ODIs, he is also the fifth highest run-getter ever for England in 509-over cricket.