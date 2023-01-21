Former Australian cricket team skipper Michael Clarke was caught on camera while having a fight with his partner Jade Yarbrough in Noosa, Sydney Morning Herald reported. In a video published by The Daily Telegraph, Clarke was seen having a major altercation with Yarbrough who was accusing him of allegedly cheating on her and even appeared to have slapped him. TV presenter Karl Stefanovic, who is in a relationship with Yarbrough's sister Jasmine – also appeared in the video trying to control the situation.

Yarbrough was seen shouting abuses at Clarke while the former Australia skipper denied cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards. He was finally taken away from the situation by a couple of people.

“I'm absolutely gutted I've put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable,” Clarke told the Telegraph.

“I am shattered that because of my actions I've drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation ... I own this fully and am the only one at fault,” he added.

The Guardianfurther reported that both Clarke and Yarbrough were fined by the authorities due to the incident after the Queensland Police charged both parties with public nuisance.

Queensland police fined Clarke and Yarbrough with public nuisance.

“No other offences were detected during the investigation,” a police spokesman said.

“There is no further information available, and the investigation has been finalised.”

Clarke is currently a part of the ICC broadcast team for major global tournaments.

