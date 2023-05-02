Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over to Jason Holder to help Mumbai Indians register a thrillling six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Chasing the target of 213 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, MI needed 17 runs off the final over when David struck three sixes in a row to take his side home in what was also the 1000th match of IPL. The right-handed batter scored 45 not out off 14 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 2 fours.

A similar role for MI was played by T20 great Kieron Pollard in the IPL previously. However, before the start of the 2023 season, the Carribean star decided to retire from the T20 event.

As many experts feel that David is the next Pollard for MI, Rohit feels that the Singapore-born Australian cricketer has a big void to fill.

"Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves," said Rohit after the IPL 2023 game on Sunday.

"(On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking," he added.

It was Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls that had propelled RR to a daunting total of 212 for 7 in 20 overs. His knock was laced with 16 fours and 8 sixes. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals at the other end, but Jaiswal's superb knock took RR to a big total.

"I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, he's timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well," said Rohit while lauding Jaiswal.