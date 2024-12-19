Out-of-favour Indian cricket team opener Prithvi Shaw did not find a spot in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Prithvi had a somewhat average run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he was criticised heavily for his fitness issues. He even went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction after being released by Delhi Capitals. The current events prompted Prithvi to post an emotional message on social media asking "what more do I have to see?". "Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has revealed the reason behind their decision to drop Prithvi. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the concerns about his fitness persists among the selectors and that played a major role in the decision.

the decision-making authorities within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) see the situation differently. There is no doubt within the management that Shaw needs to work on his fitness and discipline issues.

"The fitness concern is there, but the performance is also not there currently. He needs to work on his fitness, discipline, and performance. The main issue is the fitness. You see the matches. You get the image, right? Just by looking at his frame, the fitness issues are there for everyone to see," a source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told the paper.

"We hope he works on these issues and makes a strong comeback. We all know his talent. It is just about him putting in the hard yards," the source stated further.