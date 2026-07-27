Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has accused the Indian team management of favouritism over Sanju Samson's omission from the squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed his disappointment over Samson's snub, highlighting that the wicketkeeper-batter was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup earlier this year. He also questioned the decision to give a longer rope to opener Abhishek Sharma instead of Samson.

"Samson was the MVP of the World Cup. Why does he not get the chance, and Abhishek gets chances like this? It is a very valid question. Abhishek is getting a long rope; then why not Samson? Why is this happening with one player and not with the other?" Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth, however, feels that Samson needs to find a way to score runs, urging the veteran to take his time in the middle as he can easily make up for his strike rate if he manages to bat deep.

"I hope he comes good. He has to find another way of scoring runs. Or the other way out is to probably cool down for a few balls. He is one guy who can always make up. You play at 100 strike rate for a while and then take it to 200 rather than throwing it away," he added.

Samson went on to script one of the most remarkable comeback stories in T20 World Cup history, playing a key role in India's title triumph on home soil and winning the Player of the Tournament award.

After being left out of the playing XI at the start of the tournament following a lean run of form, Samson forced his way back into the side and emerged as India's leading run-scorer and the third-highest overall.

He amassed 321 runs in just five innings at a staggering average of 80.25 and an explosive strike rate of 199.37, while his 24 sixes set a new record for the most by any batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)

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