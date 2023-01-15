Bangladesh got their U19 Women's World Cup campaign off to a flying side as the Asian side stunned heavyweights Australia in the tournament opener on Saturday. Chasing a target of 131, Bangladesh crossed the finishing line with two overs and seven wickets to spare. As Sumiaya Akhtar hit the winning runs, Bangladesh's dug out burst into wild celebrations. The situation, however, got a bit wild after fans invaded the ground and the Bangladesh cricketers had to be shielded by the security personnel at the stadium.

Upset! Upset! Upset



Bangladesh beat Australia in their ICC U19 T20 WC opening game!!!#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eVeImdqiqZ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 14, 2023

After opting to bat, Australia lost both openers, Kate Pelle (5) and Paris Bowdler (7) early, and were reduced to 22/2.

However, Claire Moora (52) and Ella Hayward (35) steadied the ship, but Australia were restricted to 130/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh too were stunned after Misty Shaha was dismissed on the first ball of the chase.

However, Afia Prottasha (24) and Dilara Akter (40) stabilised their innings with a 66-run stand, before Shorna Akter (23 not out) and Sumaiya Akter (31 not out) took them across the finishing line.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In another game on Saturday, India crushed South Africa by seven wickets to begin their campaign on a rousing note in Benoni on Saturday.

Set a challenging target of 167 after South Africa opted to bat first, India were off to a blazing start with the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat adding 77 runs in just seven overs at Willowmoore Park.

Shafali, who has already played 51 T20Is, 21 ODIs and two Test matches for the senior team at the international level, looked in excellent touch as she toyed with the South African bowlers and put her side on course for a big win.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Gold Medal Will Change The Entire Hockey Scene In India": Ex-Hockey Coach