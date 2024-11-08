Virat Kohli remains one of the most popular celebrities in India, and the sheer love that fans have for him was on full display on Thursday, November 7. Kohli attended an event hosted by banking and financial group HSBC, where he was surprised by fans who sang 'Happy Birthday' in unison to the Indian cricket stalwart. Upon a request from the event host Gaurav Kapur to sing, fans joined in to wish the cricketer. Kohli, who celebrates his birthday on November 5, turned 36 this year.

Kapur reminded the audience that Kohli's birthday was just two days prior, before the crowd joined in and sang for him in chorus.

Watch: Fans sing 'Happy Birthday' to Virat Kohli

Kohli was left smiling upon receiving such a heartwarming reception from the crowd, and even slipped in a "that's enough, thank you" to stop the crowd from singing along for too long.

Eventually, host Kapur also joked with Kohli that a cake had also been arranged.

Fans on the internet felt that Kohli had reacted shyly to the warm reception by the audience.

Kohli's birthday has fallen between India's Test series against New Zealand and Australia, allowing him to unwind before the marathon five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

He is expected to play a crucial role for India as they aim to defeat Australia for a fifth consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli missed three of the four Tests the last time India toured Australia, but is expected to be present for the entire series on this occasion.

Kohli enters the series having averaged only 22.72 in Tests in the calendar year of 2024. He will be hoping to improve that record in the Test series against Australia.

Kohli will also surely have one eye on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. He has been retained for INR 21 crore by his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and rumours have also prevailed stating that he may return as captain of the franchise.

The IPL 2025 mega auction clashes with the dates of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. While the Test match is scheduled between November 22 and 26, the auction will be conducted on November 24 and 25.