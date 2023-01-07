Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over South Africa in three-match Test series, after claiming comfortable wins in the first two games. In the ongoing third and final Test, the Pat Cummins-led side declared their innings on Day 4 at 475/4 after the third day got washed out in rain. The decision came as a major heartbreak for opener Usman Khawaja, who missed out on the opportunity of claiming his maiden ton. Khawaja was left stranded on 195* and this does not go well with the fans, as they took to social media to express their disappointment regarding the same.

"Usman Khawaja hard done!!," tweeted a fan.

Usman Khawaja hard done!! https://t.co/KzYKINvDL3 — Armaghan Uddin Khan (@khanarmaghan) January 7, 2023

"Cummins not doing himself any favours with the public, declaring with Khawaja on 195* in a game & series that is over #AUSvSA," tweeted another fan.

Cummins not doing himself any favours with the public, declaring with Khawaja on 195* in a game & series that is over #AUSvSA — Dave Parkes (@DaveRParkes) January 7, 2023

"So if Steve Smith was on 196 would they have declared? I can't think of the difference between Usman Khawaja and Smith," tweeted a fan.

so if Steve Smith was on 196 would they have declared? I can't think of the difference between Usman Khawaja and Smith — Abdallah Al Bagdadi (@mokdad_abdallah) January 7, 2023

Australia made a rousing start to their pursuit of 20 South African wickets to pull off a series whitewash in the final Sydney Test on Saturday.

After rain again prevented play in the morning session, captain Pat Cummins declared his team's first innings at 475-4 after lunch to go after victory against the hapless Proteas.

Cummins's decision to declare deprived opener Usman Khawaja of the chance of completing his first Test double century, with the elegant opener stranded on 195 not out.

At tea on day four, South Africa were 71 for three with Temba Bavuma on 28 and Khaya Zondo not out five.

(With AFP Inputs)

