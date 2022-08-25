The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the India A squad that will take on New Zealand A in three four-day 'Tests'. One notable exclusion was veteran wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson, who has continued to get good returns in the Ranji Trophy. Jackson, a domestic cricket stalwart, took to Twitter to lament being constantly told that he is not being selected due to his age, saying that he has "the right to dream" after three good seasons.

"I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old," he tweeted with a laughing emoji and added "im 35 not 75".

Responding to his comment, a user tweeted "I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry!"

Jackson had played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 and could score just 26 runs from five matches.

Jackson, to the surprise of the user, replied to him.

"Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn't show you how good i actually am, someday (sic)," he tweeted, adding a folded hands emoji.

The user was quick to apologise to the 35-year-old.

"So sorry; didn't think you would read/reply.. was just upset as a fan! I hope you blast everyone out of the park next year," he wrote.

Sheldon Jackson, who plays for Saurashtra, has 5947 First Class runs from 79 matches and averages an impressive 50.39. He has 19 centuries and 31 half-centuries.