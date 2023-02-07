Valentine's Week has begun, with people all across the globe beginning preparations to make their loved ones feel special. While couples all over the world love this time of the year, there are those too who don't. As Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik held an #AskDK Q&A session on Twitter, questions about Valentine's Day also arose. When a fan asked the wicket-keeper batter for his help in spending Valentine's Day with a special someone, the latter gave an epic response.

Karthik, who is not being considered for international selection at the moment, has become a pundit, analysing Team India's cricketing assignments on a regular basis. It has also been learned that Karthik will be commentating during India's upcoming Test series against Australia.

During his free time, Karthik decided to do an #AskDK session on Twitter where a fan asked him: "Sir help me in celebrating valentine's day with someone this year."

In response, Karthik shared a picture in which a person could be seen looking at himself in the mirror. Here's the tweet:

During the session, Karthik all but confirmed that he will commentating during the Border-Gavaskar series.

"How are u feeling about making a debut against Australia what are ur feelings about it?? Is it important to be a cricketer to be a commentator as most of the commentators are retired cricketers," another fan asked.

Karthik responded to this question with a picture of himself in the commentary box.

Karthik has already been a commentator once, taking up the job during India's tour of England in 2021. Despite being an active cricketer, he is set to take up the same role for India's home series against Australia this time.

