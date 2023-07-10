The popularity of former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is massive all around the world but when it comes to Tamil Nadu, it reaches to another level, thanks to his long and successful relationship with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni has recently entered the world of showbiz as he started a production company called Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited and is currently producing a Tamil film titled LGM. The CSK skipper was in Chennai along with wife Sakshi for the launch of the film and expectedly, was mobbed by fans at the airport as soon as they arrived.

In a video on Instagram, a fan could be heard asking Dhoni about his injured knee for which he had to undergo surgery. Dhoni did not hear the question properly but he waved at them before leaving.

The warm welcome continued for Dhoni and as soon as the couple entered the city from the airport, the crowd started chanting Dhoni's name and showered flowers on them.

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, where the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement