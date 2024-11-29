Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis escaped a nasty injury after almost colliding with a ball boy during an Abu Dhabi T10 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Du Plessis was tossed over the advertising hoardings, leading to an awkward landing. The incident happened during the match between the Morrisville Samp Army and Delhi Bulls on Wednesday. With the Bulls chasing 113 to win, Tim David hit Isuru Udana for a boundary towards the extra cover region.

Du Plessis made a long chase to stop the ball but failed to do so. However, du Plessis couldn't apply the brakes in time as the follow through took him beyond the ropes.

While the two were about to collide, the ball boy, who had crouched to collect the ball, unintentionally tossed du Plessis over the hoardings. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain landed awkwardly on the other side.

Luckily for him, du Plessis came out of the situation unharmed. A video of the same incident has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Morrisville Samp Army continued their winning ways as they rode on Charith Asalanka's fiery innings and a tremendous bowling effort to script a three-run win over Delhi Bulls.

On a slow-turning track, Morrisville made the most of the dropped catches from the Bulls. Charith Asalanka's 25-ball 51-run innings further helped Samp Army post 112/5 in 10 overs.

Tom Banton gave a good start to Delhi in the chase, scoring 25 runs in 11 balls. But after Mohammad Zahid cleaned up his stumps with his first ball, the momentum began shifting towards Morrisville. With a few tight overs from Mohammad Zahid, Qais Ahmad and Karim Janat, Morrisville shackled the Delhi Bulls until Tim David started turning things around once again.

Zahid bowled two wide balls in the final over, turning the contest into a nail-biting thriller. With Delhi needing five runs to win on the final ball, David was run out and Samp Army won the match by 3 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)