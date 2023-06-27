The debate over domestic superstar Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the Indian Test team rages on, with many fans and former cricketers criticising the selection committee for snubbing the talented middle-order batter for the senior Test team. As the BCCI announced the squad for the tour of West Indies, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned got into the Indian team but Sarfaraz continued to wait on the sidelines. A few 'non-cricketing' reasons have emerged behind Sarfaraz's snub, with apparent 'fitness and off-field conduct' issues being cited.

Despite Sarfaraz's Bradman-esque average in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, there are 'other factors' that are unlikely to see the talented batter wear the Indian Test shirt.

In a PTI report, a BCCI official explained that Sarfaraz remains too far down the pecking order, in comparison to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Test squad. In fact, even Suryakumar Yadav could make a return to the Test team before Sarfaraz if he does well in the Duleep Trophy.

"Just think about it. Why was Sarfaraz not even among the reserves for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jasiwal were the two reserves after Ruturaj pulled out due to his marriage," PTI quoted an official.

Shreyas Iyer, who is out injured at the moment, is likely to walk into the Indian team once 100 percent fit. Hence, the chances of Sarfaraz earning that call-up are fairly skewed.

As per the report, right now, according to the pecking order, Ajinkya Rahane is at No 5 and Gaikwad is the reserve middle-order batter who can also be used as a floater.

So once Rahane fails, most likely Gaikwad will get a chance. Also, it is difficult to rule out Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing Duleep Trophy for West Zone. And if Shreyas Iyer gets fit, then the road to an international call-up could get much tougher for Sarfaraz.

