Following 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic selection to the Indian national team, a wave of excitement has swept from his home district of Samastipur to Sri Lanka. At his residence in Samastipur, Bihar, there is a constant stream of visiting well-wishers and media personnel. NDTV's Vimal Mohan, caught up with Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, for an exclusive conversation. In this candid chat with NDTV, Sanjeev revealed why Vaibhav loves hitting big bowlers for a six on the very first ball, and why he believes comparisons to legends like Sachin Tendulkar or Sir Don Bradman are premature.

Q: You once harboured dreams of playing cricket at a high level yourself. Now, your son has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record to secure a place in the Indian team at just 15. Have you had a chance to speak with him, and what does this moment mean to you?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: This is an incredibly massive moment for our family. It is a dream come true. I haven't been able to speak with Vaibhav just yet, he is currently training in Sri Lanka. I will call him shortly. Last night, he told me, "The team selection is at 1:00 PM tomorrow, and my heart is racing." I told him, "Do not worry. You have played exceptionally well, and only good things will follow."

Q: He has broken Sachin's record for being the youngest player to enter the Indian national team. People are already comparing him to Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman...

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: Look, comparing Vaibhav to Sachin or Bradman is simply not right. Those legends performed at the highest level for an incredibly long time, delivering massive performances. Right now, Vaibhav is not even equal to the dust on their feet. These comparisons should not be made.

Q: When we spoke previously, you mentioned that he used to watch clips of Brian Lara. Now that Vaibhav has established his own identity, whose cricket videos does he watch?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: Brian Lara is a left-hander, and so is Vaibhav. I personally love Lara's batting style, so I used to show him his videos. Over the years, he has watched videos of Lara, Yuvraj Singh, and several other cricketers. However, his game is uniquely his own. He plays his own distinct style of cricket.

Q: He has made his entry through international T20 cricket, but what does Vaibhav actually prefer? Which format does he enjoy playing the most?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: All three formats. He wants to play all three. Everyone has seen his explosive, fast-paced batting in the IPL, but he has also scored 332 runs in a single 50-over match. He loves red-ball cricket just as much.

Q: He has hit sixes off the very first ball against some of the world's best bowlers, from Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins. Where does this fearless mindset come from? Did you instil this in him, or is it his own approach?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: That is entirely his own strategy. Whenever he played in matches, older boys would dismiss him as just a "kid." I would point out the opposition's star bowler to him, and he would purposefully target that bowler for a six. Vaibhav used to say, "Dad, if I hit him for a six, the other bowlers won't dare to dominate us." It is his own tactic. He wants people to know him for his skill, rather than judging him by his age.

Q: Parents in Bihar share a similar mentality. Vaibhav mentions that you are rarely satisfied easily. Surely you must be thrilled today, now that he has made it to Team India?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: Yes, I am incredibly happy. But that is just how parents are in Bihar. No matter how well a child does, a father always wishes for them to achieve a little bit more. If he scores runs, we hope he scores a few more next time. The most crucial thing is winning matches for the team. If the team wins, the runs will naturally find their value.

Q: These days, Vaibhav's younger brother, Aashirwad Suryavanshi, is also generating a lot of buzz. Is he just as talented as Vaibhav?

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: No, Vaibhav is unique. But Aashirwad plays very well too. I haven't been able to dedicate as much time to him because my focus has been entirely on managing Vaibhav's commitments. However, he is a fine player. He hits the ball in a similar fashion but is a right-handed batter. You will see him performing brilliantly very soon.

Q: You and your son have brought immense joy to the entire nation. Wishing you the absolute best!

Sanjeev Suryavanshi: Thank you very much. Truly appreciate it.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss