Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the playing XI for the third ODI encounter against England at Lord's on Sunday. India captain Shubman Gill revealed that Bumrah had picked up an injury and was not fit for the series decider. "Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee," BCCI posted on social media.

Coming to the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat.

With Bumrah and Washington Sundar, who was ruled out due to hamstring strain, unavailable, India have brought in Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is fit again after missing the second ODI in Cardiff due to illness and replaces Shivam Dube.

"We were in a great position in Cardiff but then lost too many wickets in the middle overs so hopefully we can get good runs today. We're not the one who rely on stats so much. We think he's (Arshdeep) a great bowler, and we were looking for four seamers on this ground. We have seen in the middle overs, spinners don't really offer much as compared to the fast bowlers," said India skipper Shubman Gill.

England, meanwhile, have brought Josh Tongue in place of Saqib Mahmood in their playing eleven.

"It looks a good surface so hopefully we can get runs on the board and put India under pressure. I thought we did really well in the middle overs (in the second ODI) to restrict India, while the way Joe Root batted set a great template. It would be beautiful to win and lift the trophy at the end of the day but we have to assess conditions and adapt," Harry Brook said.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue

(With IANS inputs)

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