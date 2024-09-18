Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his excitement on Wednesday after being named the new head coach of Punjab Kings, calling it a "new challenge." Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Kings announced Ponting's appointment as head coach. He will assume charge for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and beyond. Ponting said he is "grateful" to the Punjab-based franchise for the opportunity and noted that the team's owners were "elated" with his vision for the side. Ahead of the 2025 IPL season, Ponting 'promised' that fans would see a markedly different Punjab Kings.

"I am grateful to Punjab Kings for giving me the opportunity to become the new head coach. I am excited to take on this new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and management about the way forward and was thrilled to see how closely our visions aligned. We all want to reward the loyal fans who have supported the franchise over the years, and we promise they will see a much-improved Punjab Kings," Ponting said in a statement from the team.

Ponting is the third head coach in four seasons for Punjab Kings, who finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season.

The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014, when they were runners-up. One of Ponting's first tasks will be identifying players for retention ahead of the next season, subject to the finalisation of IPL's retention rules.

Speaking on Ponting's appointment, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, "We are delighted to have Ricky onboard to guide and build our team over the next four seasons. His vast experience is crucial in helping us develop a squad capable of delivering on-field success. His insights from international coaching stints and as a television pundit will be vital in identifying talent ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Ricky's ability to nurture cricketing and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in our success."

Ponting's IPL journey began as a player with Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural 2008 season. He later joined Mumbai Indians, where he relinquished the captaincy midway through the 2013 season, allowing Rohit Sharma to lead the team to their first title.

Ponting has previously coached Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the IPL across 11 seasons, guiding them to one championship and four playoff appearances.

In the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, he was appointed head coach of Washington Freedom, leading them to the title. Since 2021, Ponting has also been the head of strategy for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

