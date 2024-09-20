Team India will tour Australia later in 2024 for a five-match Test rubber, hoping to secure a third straight series win Down Under. India have won the last two Test tours of Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21, under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, respectively. In fact, 2014/15 was the last time when Australia beat India in any series home or away. As the build-up to the much-awaited clash is fast gaining momentum, former India batter Aakash Chopra has made a shocking revelation.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Chopra has revealed how the Indian team and players are targeted on Australia tours by opposition players and the local media.

Sharing a tale from India's tour in 2018/19, Chopra exposed the Australian media, accusing them of showing inconclusive clips from the broadcast to tarnish the image of the visiting team.

"They (Australian media) used to release videos. They did it in front of me when Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had a heated exchange with each other while standing in the 30-yard circle. The broadcasters amped up the stump mic as they were abusing each other," said Chopra.

"They cut the clip and shared it with the press in front of me. After that, when we were talking off the field, I was like, 'What are we actually trying to achieve because it's nothing',' the 47-year-old former opener added.

Chopra also revealed that Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, first condemned the incident but said exactly the opposite after going on-air.

"Ricky said they are 'Making a mountain out of a molehill'. The moment he went on air, he tore into the Indian team, and I was stunned that he had just said something else a few minutes back," Chopra further revealed.

The Aussies have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home.

The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, they also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention.

