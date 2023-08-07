The love for cricket knows no age and one of the biggest example of that is 83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele. The wicket-keeper made his debut for Scotland way back in 1967 against English county side Lancashire but his love and passion for the game has remained the same. A club cricketer for Forfarshire Cricket Club, Steele still appears for matches and recently a video of him keeping wickets has gone viral. The 83-year-old was seen on the field while carrying an oxygen cylinder on his back but that did not stop him from giving his all. He has been suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory disease, since 2020.

Steele was a regular member of the Scotland cricket team during the 1960s and he has played 14 first-class matches. During his career, he scored 621 runs at an average of 24.84 with two half-centuries (both of them coming against Ireland). Behind the stumps, he took 11 catches and completed two stumpings for his national side.

