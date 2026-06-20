IPL 2026 concluded on May 31 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching the title for a second consecutive year. While memories of the season remain fresh among fans and players, rumours surrounding IPL 2027 have already begun to surface. The biggest talking point is the potential trade of Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals ahead of next year's auction. For the unversed, both DC and LSG failed to reach the playoffs in 2026, with the latter finishing at the bottom of the table.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the two franchises are in discussions over a trade deal that could see Pant return to DC, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav moves to LSG.

As the reports gained traction, former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh offered a strong suggestion for DC star KL Rahul. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ganesh urged Rahul to consider entering the auction pool if Pant makes a comeback to the franchise.

"KL Rahul should ask for release and go to the auction if Pant comes back," Ganesh wrote.

Pant had previously captained DC for four seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 auction, where he was bought by LSG for a staggering Rs 27 crore.

"Delhi Capitals have initiated a trade with Lucknow Super Giants. The arrangement will see Pant return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented for nine seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. The trade will involve Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow, with the player swap completing a homecoming of sorts for both Pant and Kuldeep, who played their domestic cricket for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively," stated the Cricbuzz report.

The most interesting part of the deal, according to the report, is that Pant will take a significant pay cut. It was not feasible for DC to rope in Pant for Rs 27 crore.

"It is understood that Pant's revised fee will still be marginally higher than half his current salary, with sources indicating that the keeper-batter has agreed to a fee of around Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep's remuneration, meanwhile, will remain unchanged at Rs 13.25 crore at Lucknow Super Giants," the report stated.

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