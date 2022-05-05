IPL 2022 has seen several top Indian stars in action for more than a month now and the form of some players could be of worry for the Indian team management in a World Cup year, but that of so many others is encouraging too. India has depended heavily on its top order to deliver the goods in limited-overs cricket and it was the lack of runs from them in last year's T20 World Cup that cost the team a place in the semi-final.

KL Rahul has been in good form in IPL 2022 and he will be a key figure for India at the World Cup, which will be played in Australia later this year. But the form of captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli is of some worry. It will be interesting to see if Rohit, Rahul and Virat occupy the top 3 positions for the team as the trio came up short in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has impressed this season again and former chief selector MSK Prasad feels the southpaw could be tried in the opener's slot again with Rahul manning the middle-order at number 4.

"These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave anyone of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not," Prasad told PTI.

"But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," Prasad said.

India have been grouped along side Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.