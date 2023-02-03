Women's Premier League side Gujarat Giants, who are owned by Adani Sportsline, have appointed former Australian cricket team star Rachel Haynes as their head coach ahead of the inaugural season of the competition. Former India spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer will be serving as the bowling coach while all-rounder Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining were named their batting and fielding coach respectively. Earlier, the Ahmedabad-based franchise pulled off a major signing when former India skipper Mithali Raj joined them as mentor and advisor for the first season of the WPL.

“The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up,” Mithali said after the official announcement.

“Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration for the team. Their combined strengths will enable Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes,” the ex-India skipper added.

Rachael was an integral part of the Australian women's cricket team and she has won six World Championships in her career. The left-handed batter played 84 T20Is for the national side and was also the vice-captain between 2017 and 2022. She was also a part of the Sydney Thunder side in the Women's Big Bash League where she made her name by leading run-scoring charts.

“The Women's Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline owned Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I'm really looking forward to. We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will be bringing on board their rich experience which will help the team to play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching,” said Rachael Haynes while explaining her move to Gujarat Giants.

